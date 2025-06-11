Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

