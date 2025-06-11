Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,988 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 448,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,417,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

