Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$171.25.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$177.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$132.74 and a 52-week high of C$179.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

