Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

