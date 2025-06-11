Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,295 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.38. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

