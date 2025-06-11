Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Stake Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.34% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,647.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 632,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 334,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.5%

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

