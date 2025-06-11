Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.80. Precipio shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3,723 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.
