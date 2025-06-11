Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.80. Precipio shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3,723 shares.

Precipio Trading Down 2.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

In other Precipio news, Director Richard A. Sandberg purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $36,005.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,285.80. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 14,978 shares of company stock valued at $135,481 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

(Get Free Report)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.