Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $2.80. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 55,851 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

