Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.40. 8,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

