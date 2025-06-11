Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.64 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.94). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.90), with a volume of 571,258 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £465.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £124,800 ($168,489.27). Also, insider Eddie Johnson sold 28,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.65), for a total value of £55,126.96 ($74,425.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,255 shares of company stock valued at $84,691,330. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.