Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

