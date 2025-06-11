Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 103,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Vivakor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

