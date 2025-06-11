United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $13.80. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 5,576 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $29,923.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,791.34. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian M. Hendershot acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,059.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $424,998.48. This represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $149,943. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

