CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.16 and traded as high as C$78.20. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$77.72, with a volume of 260,844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 35,354 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,531,784.79. Also, insider Stuart W. Lang sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.80, for a total value of C$2,073,523.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,678 shares of company stock worth $8,398,455 and have sold 79,480 shares worth $6,139,610. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.