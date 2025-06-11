Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 27,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 25,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.