Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unitil by 798.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Unitil by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

