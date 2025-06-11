Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after buying an additional 253,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $7,473,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

