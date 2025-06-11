Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.68 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Teradata worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

