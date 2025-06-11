Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,458 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

