Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 500,054 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,636,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.