Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.3%

SLVM stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

