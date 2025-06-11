Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,031 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of CONMED worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CNMD opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

