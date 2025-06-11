Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

MGY stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

