National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,706,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in National Grid by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Up 0.1%

NGG opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

