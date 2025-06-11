Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 354,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

