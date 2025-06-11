Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Reduced by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

