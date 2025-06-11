OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

