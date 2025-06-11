Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after purchasing an additional 809,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,598,794. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,427,033 shares of company stock worth $175,485,785. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

