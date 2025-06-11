Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

