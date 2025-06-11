First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.