Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,492,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.
Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.
Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend
Alerian MLP ETF Profile
ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.
