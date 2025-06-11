Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director William P. Stiritz Buys 186,740 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Institutional Trading of Post

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.