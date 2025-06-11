MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 25,005 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.06.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.