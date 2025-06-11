AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This represents a 13.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AudioEye by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

