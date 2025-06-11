Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.95. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

