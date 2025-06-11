Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
GAMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of GAMB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.95. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.