B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 331,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.54. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

