PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,840 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,795.70. This represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 279,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 85.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 550,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $16,446,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.46 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

