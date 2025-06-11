Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for EMR FY2027 Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

