Analyzing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for HashiCorp and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 78.23%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and The Glimpse Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $654.89 million 10.86 -$190.67 million ($0.61) -57.02 The Glimpse Group $8.76 million 3.53 -$6.39 million ($0.37) -3.97

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -18.66% -7.91% -5.79% The Glimpse Group -70.68% -47.08% -35.47%

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

