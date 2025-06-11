Analyzing Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Spectris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.64 billion 1.34 $4.99 billion $2.07 6.21 Spectris $1.80 billion 1.33 $180.86 million N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 8.61% 18.94% 2.08% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 5 0 1 2.33 Spectris 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Spectris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

