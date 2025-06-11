Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) versus Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Tenaga Nasional Berhad”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $93,509.52 billion 0.00 -$3.86 billion $2.00 5.13 Tenaga Nasional Berhad $11.58 billion 1.56 $788.25 million N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 4.03% 9.64% 1.53% Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Korea Electric Power pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, technical and laboratory, consultancy, and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

