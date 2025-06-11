What is William Blair’s Forecast for DSGX Q4 Earnings?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after buying an additional 2,800,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after buying an additional 936,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

