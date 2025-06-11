What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for MongoDB FY2026 Earnings?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.43). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $213.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,281.77. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

