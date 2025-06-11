FY2026 EPS Estimates for Transcat Decreased by Analyst

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

TRNS stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. Transcat has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $147.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,052.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 10,137.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

