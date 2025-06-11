Contrasting Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) and The Competition

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) is one of 1,078 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sagimet Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sagimet Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagimet Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sagimet Biosciences Competitors 8823 22866 51312 1436 2.54

Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 290.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2,412.86%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sagimet Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Sagimet Biosciences has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sagimet Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 4.18, meaning that their average share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagimet Biosciences N/A -23.63% -22.91% Sagimet Biosciences Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million -$27.88 million -3.38 Sagimet Biosciences Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.41

Sagimet Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sagimet Biosciences. Sagimet Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

