Head to Head Comparison: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) versus Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rekor Systems and Turtle Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach 0 1 1 0 2.50

Turtle Beach has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Turtle Beach’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rekor Systems and Turtle Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -119.54% -119.85% -52.59% Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and Turtle Beach”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $45.45 million 3.51 -$45.69 million ($0.58) -2.33 Turtle Beach $380.82 million 0.71 -$17.68 million $0.73 18.49

Turtle Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turtle Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats Rekor Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

