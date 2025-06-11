Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head to Head Comparison

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and SANUWAVE Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.65) -4.00 SANUWAVE Health $36.19 million 7.29 -$25.81 million ($4.56) -6.76

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -218.30% -158.17% SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microbot Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

