Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) versus The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Financial Analysis

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Turtle Beach and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

This table compares Turtle Beach and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% The Coretec Group N/A N/A -129.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turtle Beach and The Coretec Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $380.82 million 0.71 -$17.68 million $0.73 18.49 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turtle Beach.

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats The Coretec Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

