Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Critical Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 1 3.25 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -19.48% -17.08% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Paradigm Oil and Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.29) -57.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

