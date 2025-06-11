Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) versus SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Financial Analysis

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of -5.75, indicating that its share price is 675% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bright Minds Biosciences and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 6 2 3.25 SCYNEXIS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $83.25, suggesting a potential upside of 194.48%. Given Bright Minds Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bright Minds Biosciences is more favorable than SCYNEXIS.

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and SCYNEXIS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.06 million ($0.36) -78.53 SCYNEXIS $2.63 million 13.09 $67.04 million ($0.56) -1.58

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Minds Biosciences. Bright Minds Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -5.85% -5.68% SCYNEXIS -425.41% -66.21% -38.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats SCYNEXIS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

